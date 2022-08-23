House C’ttee Invites Ministers of Finance, Power, BPP Others  – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance has invited the Ministers of Power, Finance, heads of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Nigeria Bulk Electricity Transmission (NBET), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over the $33 million Azura power purchase agreement.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, while investigating alleged breach of agreement and perennial power failure in the country, invited the heads of all the agencies in Abuja on Tuesday.

Faleke noted that the agencies will be brought before the committee to explain their role in the power deal, adding that the appropriate date would be communicated to the agencies invited.

The committee had on August 19 revealed that the country was committed to a monthly payment of $33 million in a take or pay deal.

The committee…