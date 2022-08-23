Nigeria, India Need to Improve on Existing Security, Political, Economic Relationship – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the urgent need for Nigeria and India to improve on the existing security, political, as well as economic relationship between the two nations.

Speaking while playing host to the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, at the State House, Abuja, the president emphasised that the two countries have firm relationship economically, politically and in the area of security.

To buttress the cordial relationship between the two nations, President Buhari said the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was established by Indians.

According to him, Nigeria and India must continue to build on the longstanding relationship to the benefit of both countries.

The president also went down memory lane on his one-year training in the country as a military officer.

The president recalled the 1973 visit, saying: “It was a very good experience. I think…