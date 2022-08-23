Police Parade 31 Suspected Criminals in Adamawa – THISDAYLIVE

. Arrest two suspects in Enugu

The Police command in Adamawa has arrested 31 suspects for various offences across the 21 local government areas of the state. Similarly, operatives of the Police Command in Enugu State have arrested two suspects for alleged armed robbery and cultism and recovered arms from them.

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Sikiru Akande, who disclosed the arrest of the 31 suspects at a news conference in Yola yesterday, noted that domestic violence, drug abuse and culpable homicide were some of the issues making the command restless.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigations.

Akande disclosed that the command also arrested drug peddlers and seized narcotic substances, adding that the suspects would soon be handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The commissioner said the command had secured conviction of considerable number of arrested criminals,…