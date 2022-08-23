Princewills Trust Dubai Challenge Winners Emerge – THISDAYLIVE

Bootcamp begins in September

By Vanessa Obioha

Three Winners have emerged from the latest edition of Princewills Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge to Dubai. They are Loveth Chikanka Ichemati, a first-year student of English and Literature at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Alex TamunoMiegbam, a PhD student of History and International Diplomacy, also from the Rivers State University; and Idoniboyeobu Opubo, a 400 level student of Mechanical Engineering at the Afe Babalola University, Ekiti State. All the winners are indigenes of Rivers State.

The trio will be heading to Dubai in September for a one-week bootcamp/ tour of Dubai.

Princewills Trust, in partnership with the Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) and CLR education consulting organised this opportunity for winners of the challenge so they can get a first-hand experience of the world’s most popular destination; Dubai, as named by TripAdvisor in…