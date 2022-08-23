UK Donates £15m towards Tackling Insecurity, Malnutrition in N’east – THISDAYLIVE

The United Kingdom (UK) has donated £15 million for the provision of vital food and nutrition for vulnerable people in the North-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

The UK High Commission in Nigeria, which announced this in a statement Tuesday, said the amount was an emergency humanitarian funding.

According to the commission, the money will be used to mobilise the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Food Programme (WFP) to enable them deliver life-saving schemes in response to the crises in the North-east.

The UK government stated that the funds will also be used to tackle emergency levels of food insecurity and malnutrition for vulnerable people, including malnourished women and children.

According to the statement, this food assistance funding is part of the UK’s wider commitment to prioritise life-saving humanitarian aid to communities around the world who are most vulnerable due to the ongoing combination of…