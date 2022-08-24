Abiodun Swears in Seven New Commissioners, Deputy Chief of Staff – THISDAYLIVE

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday swore-in seven new commissioners and a deputy Chief of Staff, charging the new appointees to efficiently utilise resources in their care towards ensuring the realisation of the ISEYA mantra of the present administration in the state.

At the swearing in ceremony held at Abeokuta, he also charged the new appointees to always be conscious of the fact that the responsibility of taking the state to an unprecedented height now rest on their shoulders.

He further admonished them to be accountable to the people, and ensure that they remain connected to them as worthy ambassadors of the present administration’s policy of inclusiveness.

The governor noted that the new appointees should also efficiently integrate their visions into the present administration’s approaches to governance and focus on the pillars of ISEYA, adding that their various actions should help the state to blossom.

“Both the old and the new…