Buhari Directs Revitalisation of Agric Extension Services in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the revitalisation of the Agricultural Extension Services (AES) across Nigeria for the delivery of efficient agricultural extension advisory services.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Mammood Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday in Lafia at a two-day workshop for National Agricultural Extension Development Committee (NAEDC), adding that the directive followed a briefing by the ministry to the president in 2015.

According to the Agriculture Minister, “A special committee was instituted to review the Agricultural Extension Policy within the subsisting agricultural policies and recommend appropriate policies that will ensure the effective participation of all stakeholders in a stable policy environment with serious consideration of funding for the delivery of efficient agricultural extension advisory services.”

He, therefore, explained that the NAEDC meeting,…