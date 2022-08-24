Commuters Stranded as Protesters Block Benin-Auchi-Okenne Road – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Commuters were stranded for hours yesterday as protesters blocked the university town of Ekpoma in Edo state over the dilapidated state of that axis of the Benin–Auchi-Okenne Highway which dualisation has been on since 2013.

The protesters, who vowed to occupy the road until work on the road commences, stressed that palliatives can no longer fix the road but a complete reworking.

The protest led to heavy duty vehicles and other road users being stranded on the road while others found alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The protest led to long queues stretching from the Ujoelen axis of the highway to Ambrose Alli University main gate and beyond, towards Benin and the same thing applies to the stretch towards Auchi where the queue extended beyond the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to journalists, the Convener, Esan Liberation Movement, Prosper Iyere, who organised the blockade said they would…