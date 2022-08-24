FCT Permanent Secretary Commends Buhari for Releasing Food Items to Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over release of food items to Ondo State.

Adesola made the commendation in Akure while presenting 30 tonnes of garri to the state government for onward distribution to the people, on behalf of the president.

He said the president’s action reflected his love and care for Nigerians, in general and Ondo people, in particular.

He said the release of food items from strategic reserves was part of government efforts to alleviate hardship occasioned by high cost of food items and scarcity in the country.

“We are here to deliver a message of His Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to the good people of Ondo State.

“The essence of this visit is to demonstrate in clear terms, the concern of the…