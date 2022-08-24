FG Okays N42bn for Roads Construction in Five Northeast States – THISDAYLIVE

*Approves over N718bn to protect rail tracks, 20 stations

*To refund N27.776bn to Taraba, Kebbi,Yobe for fixing federal roads

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has approved N42 billion for the construction and general repairs of roads in five of the six states in the North East geo-political zone.

This was part of the outcome of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held Wednesday at the State House, Abuja and presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Briefing newsmen after the virtual meeting,

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said she presented four memos which were approved by FEC for road construction and reconstruction in five states of the North East region, namely Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe and Bauchi.

Her words: “For Borno, we have 22.5 kilometer road that is to be reconstructed. This road is Ngom-Koshebe and…