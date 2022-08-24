FG Rules out Resumption of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Soon, Says It Will be Insensitive – THISDAYLIVE

*Says route reopening will be clearer in a month

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government Wednesday ruled out the possibility of resuming the Abuja-Kaduna train service now saying it will be insensitive on its part to do so.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Transportation Minister, Muazu Sambo, stressed that it would be insensitive of government to restart the train service while many Nigerians are still traumatized over their loved ones who are still being held captives by terrorists from an attack that occurred on the train service.

His words: “For goodness sake, wouldn’t it be insensitive of us to resume these services, even if security surveillance was in place, as long as some citizens of this country spend days and nights weeping over their loved ones that are held in the bush”.

He, however, disclosed that…