Lawmaker Alleges Award of Phoney Contracts by Ikpeazu to Score Political Points – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A member of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has slammed the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, over alleged spurious award of contracts amidst a plethora of abandoned projects across the state.

Ichita said that it was deceitful for the state governor to be awarding contracts just to give the impression that he is working all in a bid to attract votes for his anointed governorship candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Last week, Governor Ikpeazu announced six projects for Amankalu Alayi, Ugwueke-Ezeukwu, Igbere, Uzuakoli, Ozuitem an Itunmbauzor communities all in Bende Local Government.

But Ichita, who represents Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, faulted the motive for the award of the contracts for state intervention projects.

He said that the Ikpeazu’s administration has already earned for itself the enviable status of awarding contracts without…