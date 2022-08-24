NEMA Unveils  First Phase of 160 High-tech Digital Radio  – THISDAYLIVE

By Kasim Sumaina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Wednesday in Abuja, unveiled the first phase of 160 hightech digital radio to facilitate more effective communications among its team of players.

The Agency noted that the four categories of radio acquired: PNC370, PNC380, PNC550 and PDC550 are to create better interface between its operational and tactical actors.

The Director General, NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, in his remarks at the launch, said: “This is the first phase, as we continue with other phases, you will get to know. The idea is to cover all our offices and from these 160, we will deploy to all our offices and as more as the items come, more of those radios will get to them and overtime, stakeholders are likely to also be plugged into this arrangement.”

Ahmed explained that the radios are multi-mode handheld devices, capable of working as two way radio on UHF frequencies (400-470MHz) or on cellular LTE. “They…