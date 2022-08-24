Nigerian Breweries Registers N100bn Commercial Paper on FMDQ Exchange – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has officially announced the registration of Nigerian Breweries’ N100billion Commercial Paper (CP) on its platform.

FMDQ in a statement said the registration shows that it is committed to accelerating the development of the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support the capital formation and preferred platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and reporting of financial market securities, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee.

“Nigerian Breweries is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, engaged in the making and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt, and soft drinks. Nigerian Breweries operates over 10 breweries and approximately two malting plants across the country.

“Through the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited (the Lead Sponsor), FCMB Capital…