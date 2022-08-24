No One Has Offended Wike, No Basis for Reconciliation – THISDAYLIVE

•Says being governor doesn’t give him monopoly over Rivers

•Atiku, Rivers governor to meet in Paris amid rumour the latter is flirting with Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, yesterday, dismissed the idea of reconciliation between the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. Lamido said no one had offended the embittered governor of the oil rich state.

The former foreign affairs minister also sent a subliminal message to Wike, who often took pride in his supposed control of Rivers State, saying being governor is not an indication that he also has monopoly over the state.

Nonetheless, Atiku and Wike were set to meet in Paris, in furtherance of moves to resolve the post-presidential primary crisis rocking PDP. That was amid rumour that Wike was already frolicking with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives…