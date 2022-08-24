PDP, INEC Seek Dismissal of Oyetola’s Petition – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission sued respectively as 3rd and 1st Respondents by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in their election petition before the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal have responded by filing their separate replies, praying the Tribunal to dismiss the petition as frivolous, baseless and un-meritorious.

The respondents in reply to Oyetola’s petition claimed that all the allegations in the petition are lame and imaginary, maintaining that the election was free, fair and credible without any iota of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

The respondents, who considered the petition of Oyetola and the APC as time-wasting and effort in futility, hinted in their reply that Senator Ademola Adeleke, fulfilled all qualification criteria and conditions to run for the election and was duly declared the winner,…