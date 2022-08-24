TETFund Tackles Importation of Substandard  Books, Supports 10 Indigenous Authors – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As a result of poor quality, scarcity of foreign exchange, amongst other challenges, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has sponsored 10 indigenous text books authors.

The text books which have been designed to be used in the nation’s ivory towers were co-authored by 56 academics from Nigerian Tertiary institutions in which 60 per cent was published by the Academic Publishing Centres (APCs) established by TETFund.

The text books included Principles of Veterinary Surgery: A Concise Text for Veterinary Students; Fundamentals of Chemistry; Fundamentals of Public Finance; Java for Beginners and Web Design for Programming for Beginners.

Others are: The Comparative Method and Civil Military Relations, Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulics for Engineers, A Guide to Teacher Competence Evaluation, Financial Deepening and Economic Growth in Nigeria and Motivational Factors and Teacher Efficiency in Secondary Schools.

Speaking at the…