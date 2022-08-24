Tinubu Consults Ahead of Presidential Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

As campaign for the 2023 poll kicks off on September 28, 2022, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not leaving any stone unturned as his ongoing consultation recently took him to the Abeokuta home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Adedayo Akinwale reports

Going by the timetable and the schedule of activities released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the campaign by political parties to canvass for votes from the about 95 million electorate will officially commence on September 28, 2022.

This will however be the first time that political parties will embark on a five-month campaign train following the signing of the Electoral Act 2022 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

18 registered political parties will slug it out in the 2023 elections. They include Accord Party, Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African…