Ajanaku, Kola-Daisi, Other Candidates Receive Accord Flags in Ibadan – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan The leadership of the Accord party in Oyo State, has presented flags to some candidates that would fly the banner of the party during the 2023 elections. Those that were presented with flags during the monthly meeting of the party in Ibadan South West local government, held at the Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, include Chief Rotimi Ajanaku, Ibadan Southwest and Northwest Federal Constituency; Chief Kolapo Kola-Daisi, Oyo South Senatorial District and Mr. Babamide Ashiru, Ibadan South West Constituency 2. The gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Chief Bayo Adelabu, while presenting flags to the candidates, expressed joy at the large turnout of members, stating that the party is waxing stronger on a daily basis and becoming a main force to be reckoned with in the 2023 general elections. The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said the party would emerge victorious in the 2023 general...