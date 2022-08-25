Appeal Court Dismisses Suit against SON over Importation of Sugar Lacking Vitamin A – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Sunshine Chemical Development Company Limited against Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on account that the agency had acted in bad faith in rejecting the company’s application to import sugar unfortified with Vitamin A.

Justice B. F. M. Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ruled that SON merely acted pursuant to the lawful directives of its supervising Ministry and in accordance with the Vitamin-A Food Fortification Regulations of 2005, in denying the application of the said to import sugar unfortified with Vitamin A into the country.

Dissatisfied with the ruling however, Sunshine Chemical Development Company Limited had gone to the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the judgment.

The appellate court, in a decision by a 3-man panel of justices led by Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewil, held that SON acted neither in bad faith nor outside the…