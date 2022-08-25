Bachelor Wins N5m in Dangote Cement Promo – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A bachelor, who is preparing for his wedding, has won a star prize of N5 million at the ongoing Dangote Cement Promotion.

This was contained in a statement that was signed Media Officer, Mr. Jibrin Abubarka, in Lokoja, yesterday, which said that it was jubilation galore for the young man who won the state prize during the Dangote Cement promo in Abuja.

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake, presented the star prize award to the winner, Mr. Mamza Joshua Ayuba, amidst pomp and pageantry.

Ayuba, 35, described the award as a dream comes true.

He said: “I was told that I was a lucky winner of Five Million Naira. But, I thought it was a joke. I did not believe that the Dangote Spell and Win Promo was real in the first place. So, it came as a surprise that I could not speak for a moment.”

He disclosed that he bought close to 200 bags of Dangote cement when it happened.

“When…