Discos Insist FG Expropriating Power Distribution Assets in Breach of Extant Laws – THISDAYLIVE

•Decry ‘thuggish’ arrest of BEDC CEO

•Announce record N777bn Q1 revenues

•Say 129,352 transformers installed in first three months of 2022

•Benin Disco reacts to AGF’s opinion on expiration of Federal High Court orders

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has knocked the federal government over alleged illegal expropriation of five distribution companies (Discos), saying the action was worsening the failure of the power sector.

ANED added that with the federal government’s 40 per cent share of Discos’ assets through the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), it was complicit in the sector’s limited performance, warning that any attempt to resell the expropriated Discos would be nothing more than fantasy and an exercise in futility.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Research and Advocacy, Mr. Sunday Oduntan, entitled, “Expropriation or…