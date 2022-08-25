Don’t Travel to Northern Cyprus, FG Advises Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

*Says 20 Nigerian students killed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians especially students not to travel to troubled Northern Cyprus where gross human rights abuses are currently taking place.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who gave this advice Thursday while featuring in a press briefing at the State House, Abuja, said over 20 Nigerian students have been killed in the area despite the warnings to the students to stay away from the place.

The NiDCOM boss, who gave an update on the Commission’s activities, regretted that Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis in Northern Cyprus with nobody able to intervene because of the political situation in the European enclave.

Northern Cyprus, officially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of…