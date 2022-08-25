Elders Petition IG over Alleged  Compromise in Murder Investigation in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Two elders of Ikhuen Oboh community, Mr. Efosa Aigbobahi and Mr. Peter Omorowa, have called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP. Alakli Baba, to ensure a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of one Mr. Frank Eferi, by a person they identified as Mr. Clement Guobadia.

The elders alleged that there is a plot by some senior police personnel to compromise the investigation process.

The duo, in a petition by their Solicitor, Idahagbon & Co., dated August 24, 2022, said that they want justice meted to all involved in the killing while alleging that two members of a gang had been arrested by the police.

“The confession of the suspects to the police implicated some other persons who are providing the dangerous weapons, including AK 47 with which they carry out their criminal operations.”

The elders said they had petitioned the homicide section of the Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos State, when they got information…