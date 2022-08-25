Insecurity won’t Affect Diaspora Investments   – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured

Nigerians in Diaspora that their business interests in the country are not threatened despite the security challenges facing the nation.

Speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa, while acknowledging the security skirmishes in parts of the country, however, noted that it is temporary, adding that the federal government is doing its possible best to bring the situation under control.

She expressed optimism that whoever invests in the country among the Diasporans will have return for their investments.

The NIDCOM boss, who gave an update on the commission’s activities, regretted that Nigerians are being killed daily in Northern Cyprus with nobody able to intervene because of the political situation in the European enclave.

According to her, there is little that can be done diplomatically to…