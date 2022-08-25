Less than 2% of Nigeria’s GDP Committed to Education in 10 Years, Says TRCN – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari, fulfilling his pledge to increase the allocation to the education sector this year by 50 per cent, the country has committed less than two per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the sector in the last 10 years, the Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye has revealed.

Ajiboye said this at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI’s) education group seminar in Lagos yesterday.

According to available data, Nigeria had low budgetary allocation to education at 6.5 per cent in 2016/2017 compared to Egypt – 11.10 per cent, Ghana – 13.50 per cent, South Africa – 15 per cent, Lesotho – 19.20 per cent and Kenya – 23.10 per cent.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommends that developing countries should dedicate 15 to 20 per cent of their annual budget to public education.

Ajiboye also said…