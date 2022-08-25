NMA Decries Upsurge in Violent Attacks on Doctors, Health Workers – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern over what it described as an upsurge in violent attacks on its members and other health workers while discharging their duties.

It said that the violent attacks by some patients, who took laws into their hands to harass and beat up doctors at hospitals, is assuming a worrisome dimension.

The association said that most of the perpetrators of the act have ignored laid down procedures for laying their complaints, if any.

Speaking while inaugurating a committee on the improvement of hospital services on Thursday in Abuja, the Chairman of the NMA, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Dr. Charles Ugwuanyi, said the association has been inundated with reports of violent assault on doctors and health workers by aggreived patients at hospitals.

“There is an important issue that is bothering us doctors and health workers and that is the issue of violence against our…