No Elephant of a Man Can Stand against 2023 Elections, Says Pastor Kumuyi – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor Williams Kumuyi, yesterday said that “no elephant of a man can stand against the 2023 general elections.”

Kumuyi, who stated this in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state while arriving for a 6-day global crusade, revealed that only God will determine the winners of the 2023 elections.

The pastor, who is also the convener of the global crusade with the theme, “Triumphant Power,” said: “As to next year, 2023 about the election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be election next year? Would there not be election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each the states? Known…