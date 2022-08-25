OPC Lampoons Buhari over High Cost of Diesel, Cooking Gas, Aviation Fuel, Kerosene – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), a Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to address the rising cost of petroleum products in the country, including petrol, cooking gas, aviation fuel and kerosene and the attendant adverse impact on Nigerians.

The President of OPC, Mr. Wasiu Afolabi, in a statement issued yesterday, challenged Buhari to fulfil his 2015 election promise where he had pledged to revamp the four national refineries and ensure local production of cheap fuels to ease the burden of the citizens.

Afolabi also urged Buhari to halt any plan to remove fuel subsidy pending when the nation’s four refineries would resume operation and production of fuels.

He warned that scrapping fuel subsidy without locally-produced fuel would further escalate inflation, endanger industries and increase the hardship Nigerians are already suffering, adding that the government must equally…