PDP’ll Win 25 States, Majority in National Assembly Seats Despite Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

•Dagogo plans 10 million-man march for Atiku in Niger Delta

•Lamido cracking PDP’s unity wall, says Wike’s aide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, said despite the raging leadership crisis in the party, PDP would win over 25 states and majority seats at the National Assembly in the 2023 general election. Ayu said this at a meeting with the 28 PDP governorship candidates.

But in Bauchi State, the governor, Bala Mohammed, said he was not aware of any on-going reconciliation meeting between some members of the party and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Relatedly, a PDP member of the House of Representatives from Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Hon. Farah Dagogo, assured the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, of the unflinching support of…