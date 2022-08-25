Tristate Hospital Celebrates Successful Open Heart Surgery on 13-day-old Baby in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Rebecca Ejifoma

Interventional Cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, Professor Kamar Adeleke and his team of medical experts have successfully carried out a life-saving procedure on a 13-year-old baby (name withheld) at the Tristate Hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The baby, according to the expert, was born with a rare congenital abnormality called transposition of the great arteries and hence needed an arterial switch operation. It is known as a complex type of pediatric cardiothoracic surgery that took place from 10:15 am to 5 am.

The MD/CEO of Tristate Healthcare system Adeleke explained to newsmen at a conference that the medical condition is a transposition of the great arteries where the two major arteries leaving the baby’s heart were transposed (wrongly connected) to the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles).

The US-trained medical expert with over 34 years of experience continued that the arterial switch operation is an open-heart…