Wike, Tinubu’s Pact is Real, He’ll Work for Us, Says Ibrahim Masari – THISDAYLIVE

•Confident deal with Rivers gov won’t affect Amaechi

•Buhari: I’ll not betray, undermine APC by supporting candidates of other parties

•Disowns defectors, those who sued party

•Warns govt officials against loose talk

• Dogara, Babachir meet IBB, Abdulsalami over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

After weeks of speculation and moves shrouded in secrecy, former vice presidential placeholder for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, yesterday, confirmed that the much-talked about pact between Tinubu and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike was true and real. Masari disclosed that the two men agreed to work together without Wike necessarily leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Masari spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa Service from London, where the talks between the APC presidential candidate and the Rivers State governor,…