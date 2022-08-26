Aviation Experts Recall Averted Underwear Bomber Tragedy, Call for Vigilance – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Former Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Harold Demuren, who was in charge when a Nigerian attempted to bomb United States airliner on December 25, 2009, described the averted terror attack as the saddest day of his life.

Thirteen years ago, 23-year old Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab was stopped from bombing Flight 253 operated by Northwest Airlines en route from Amsterdam to Detroit when passengers disabled him from igniting the bomb hidden in his underwear in what the world has come to know as underwear or Christmas bomber.

Discussion on the major incident came to the fore yesterday in Lagos during a meeting organised by the Aviation Round Table (ART) where industry stakeholders called on all security agencies to work in synergy to avoid terrorism attack in the sector, but insisted that Nigeria’s airspace is still safe for flight operations.

Speaking at the event with the theme: ‘Perspective in…