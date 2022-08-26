Dele Momodu Speaks on Encounter With Tinubu’s Wife, Reveals Why He Can’t Support Husband’s Presidential Bid  – THISDAYLIVE

Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Basorun Dele Momodu, has revealed details of his interactions with Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a post on social media, Momodu, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, said Tinubu’s wife, during the encounter at Chief Kemi Nelson’s funeral service raised the issue of her husband’s presidential bid and wanted to know if he would or would not support him.

Momodu said: “Only two people, apart from the photographers, witnessed what happened between me and Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu yesterday, at the funeral service of Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson, at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church in Ikeja, Lagos. Before some people add salt and pepper to it, I need to state precisely what happened…

“Senator Tokunbo Abiru and Dr. Tunji Olowolafe and I had walked in about the same time and we went to greet my very dear Sister,…