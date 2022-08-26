Gombe SEC Approves Contract for Completion of Abandoned College of Nursing Dukku – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Executive Council has approved a revised contract for the completion of the abandoned College of Nursing and Midwifery, Dukku, which is to be converted to a campus of the state university.

The conversion, according to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Meshack Audu Lauco, was prompted by the fact that the structure did not meet the criteria of a school, because it did not have the backing of a law establishing it, with no management and staff employed.

After the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, Lauco, who is overseeing the Ministry of Information told journalists that the previous government awarded the contract in 2013 with about 91 percent of the contract sum paid but not completed.

Lauco said because the construction was not completed, the administration of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya reviewed it and decided to complete it and put it to good use by converting it to a campus of the…