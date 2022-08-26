Group Seeks Soludo’s Intervention in Plot to Impose Monarch on Anambra Community – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A group in Nkerehi/Umuchukwu community in Orumba South Local Government Area, the Idinotu Kanma Social Group (IKSG), has begged Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to intervene in an attempt to impose a traditional ruler on the community.

Members of the group who are also indigenes of the community were at the Government House in Awka on a protest march, where they wielded placard to convey their grievances to Soludo.

The Leader of the IKSG, Mr. Christian Arinze, who addressed journalists, said the community has been troubled since 2017 as a result of tussles over the traditional stool.

Arinze said: “We are here today because we heard that there is a new plot to crown someone in our community as the monarch. That plan is being made by a billionaire in our community, who has already positioned his elder brother for the position of the monarch.

“He has boosted everywhere that he cannot be stopped. So, we…