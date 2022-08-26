House to Quiz Auditor General over NNPC Subsidy Payments – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF), Adolphus Aghughu is expected to appear before the House of Representatives on August 30, 2022, to provide evidence on the audit carried out on the monies used by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for payment of fuel subsidy between 2013 and 2022.

The lawmakers also directed the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to provide relevant financial transactions on the fuel subsidy for the period under review.

The Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee investigating the fuel subsidy, Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu, issued the notice in Abuja, during the scrutiny of documents submitted by representative of Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Okolieaboh Sylvia, who was represented by the Director Overseeing Federation Accounts, Mr. Mohammed Saleh.

Aliyu said the lawmakers were expecting the Accountant General on September 8, 2022, with relevant documents.

He recalled…