How NDLEA State Officers Diverted over N20bn Budgetary Allocation, Other Funds  – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

A senior officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alleged that state officers of the agency diverted over N20 billion from budgetary allocation and other funds from donor agencies that were meant to sustain their operations in various states of the federation.

The official who pleaded anonymity exposed the illicit activities of some of the agency’s state representatives and accused them of trying to destroy the laudable work the Chairman of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa is doing.

Brigadier General Marwa, a former Lagos state governor who was appointed as the Chairman of the agency on January 15, 2021, is widely seen to have revived NDLLEA, which was in near comatose, and his appointment marked a turnaround of the agency.

The official alleged that in less than 18 months of his appointment as the chairman of the agency, outstanding and great landmarks have been recorded, among which were: the attraction…