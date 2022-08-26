Investors Gain N532bn Amid Buying Interest in Airtel Africa, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday sustained an uptrend as investors’ investments rose by N532 billion, following buying interest in Airtel Africa Plc, 17 other stocks.

Investor interest in index heavyweights, Airtel Africa that added 7.06 per cent, Nestle Nigeria that gained 0.34per cent and BUA Foods that appreciated by 3.33per cent drove the broader index’s strong performance.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) rose by 986.63 basis points or 2.03 per cent to close at 49,661.87 points. Accordingly, investors gained N532 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N26.786 trillion.

Market breadth closed positive as 18 stocks recorded gains relative to 11 losers. Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, to close at 99 kobo, while Learn Africa followed with a gain 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47, per share.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration and Caverton Offshore Support Group…