Naval Troops Recover N3.7bn Stolen Crude Oil, AGO in Niger Delta – THISDAYLIVE

*Vanquish 57 insurgents in north-east, north-west

*1,652 terrorists, families surrender*Confirms arrest of eight terrorists, cache of arms in FCT

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday revealed that naval troops operating in the oil-rich Niger Delta region have recovered crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and premium motor spirit (PMS), known as petrol, worth over N3.7 billion from enclaves of oil bunkerers within the last two weeks.

Also, it stated that troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east and Operation Hadarin Daji in the north-west killed 57 terrorists within the same period.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained the war against oil theft and illegal bunkering and other criminal activities in the region to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the south-south…