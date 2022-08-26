NDDC Debunks Arrest of Director By EFCC – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has denied the alleged arrest of one of its Director, Mr. Eno Ubi Otu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The denial was contained in a statement by the Commission yesterday.

It stated, “The attention of the NDDC has been drawn to a story published in some national dailies alleging that the Director, Finance and Accounts of the Commission, Mr. Eno Ubi Otu has been arrested by the EFCC in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.

“Management wishes to categorically, and without equivocation, state that Mr. Eno Ubi Otu was only invited by the EFCC as part of a routine procedural investigation into non remittance of VAT over a 15-year period, raised by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), ostensibly orchestrated by persons seeking to be named in the forthcoming Board of the Commission.

“It is…