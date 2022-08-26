NDLEA Assures Electorate of Violence-free Polls, to Mop up Illicit Drugs Nationwide – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), yesterday, assured the Nigerian people that the agency would work in synergy with other security agencies towards ensuring a violence-free election come 2023.

Marwa, who gave the assurance while delivering a lecture at the 15th anniversary of the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), identified the use of hard drug as a major factor behind most violent acts and assured the people that the agency, before the conduct of the 2023 general election, would move round the country to mop up all illicit drugs as well as prosecute all those involved in their distribution.

“We shall redouble our effort to make sure we take out of the system substances that can catalyze violence”, Marwa, who was represented by the Secretary of the NDLEA, Shadrach Haruna, said.

Speaking on the theme: “How Hard Drugs Fuel Election…