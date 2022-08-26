Nigeria Must Declare Emergency on Oil Theft, Underproduction, Others – THISDAYLIVE

*Resolving security challenge will bring back investments to oil sector

Peter Uzoho

Worried by the alarming oil theft, underproduction, high production cost, among others, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has stressed the need for the declaration of emergency on the nation’s oil and industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe made the call yesterday in Lagos while delivering his keynote address at the 2022 annual international conference of the Nigerian Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC).

Similarly, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, also at the event, stated that the resolution of security challenges in the nation’s oil sector would bring back investments into the industry.

The theme of the event chaired by the Managing Director of Falcon Corporation, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, was “Energy Transition: “Shaping…