Nigeria’s Igbobi College Wins Sahara Foundation STEAMers Competition – THISDAYLIVE

Students from Igbobi College, Lagos, Nigeria, have emerged as regional winners of the Sahara Foundation Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programme aimed at giving young African inventors a platform to develop their creativity.

The ‘Sahara Foundation STEAMers’ regional competition featured the top three teams that emerged from the national Demo Day competitions that held in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

Sahara Foundation is the corporate responsibility vehicle of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group.

The regional finalists presented prototype designs of their solutions targeting several sectors including home automation, agriculture, security, energy, health and transportation.

The students displayed a profound understanding of embedded systems, additive manufacturing and the ability to use human-centred design in creating sustainable solutions to prevalent social problems around them.

