PDP Crisis Will be Resolved Soon, Party Will Win 2023 Presidential Election, Says Ex-Chair Mohammed – THISDAYLIVE

* Promises Wike will work for Atiku, PDP’s victory

Sunday Okobi

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Haliru Bello Mohammed, has expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party will be resolved in earnest, adding that the party will win the 2023 presidential election.

The party is currently enmeshed in an internal battle of wits over sundry issues.

Mohammed, while speaking on a Channels Television’s politics programme, downplayed the perceived seriousness of the crisis in the party, maintaining that the PDP had experienced politicians working to resolve the impasse.

He noted that their skill helped the party to tackle many crises in the past to become stronger.

According to him, “Nomination problem is always significant in any electioneering. We have always come through them. But this very one, because of the importance of Governor Nyesom Wike in our party (remember he stood with the party when we were in…