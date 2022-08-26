Police to Deploy Sweepers to Check Explosive Threats – THISDAYLIVE

Chiemelie Ezeobi



To eradicate potential explosive threats, especially in the light of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has said sweepers would be deployed across the country.

The IG made this disclosure at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal/Chemical Biological Radioactive and Nuclear (EOD/CBRN) Command in Lagos where he unveiled a new beret, Logo, shoulder badge and also inaugurated the refurbished conference hall and transit camp of the unit.

The enhanced accoutrements were made to fit with the recently upgraded specialty of the unit to involve chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear tactics.

Given that the EOD/CBRN command had already started sweeping and reclaiming territories hitherto ravaged by Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) especially in the North-east, the sweepers are particularly targeted at potential threats around the 2023 general elections.

The IG, who was…