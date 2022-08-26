THE BANE OF DIESEL GENERATORS  – THISDAYLIVE

Reliance of the economy on diesel generators is unsustainable

No fewer than 70 per cent of Nigerian firms, according to the World Bank, rely on generators for their electricity. This revelation corresponds with a similar data from Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) that Nigerians spend an estimated $14 billion annually on small-scale diesel generators in the absence of reliable power from the national grid. With average diesel prices increasing astronomically in the past eight months, the challenge of power supply in Nigeria has been compounded.

However, that Nigeria still relies heavily on diesel generators to run the economy raises several questions. To begin with, how is it that we have found it extremely difficult to fix our public power system and grow its capacity to levels that would ensure a permanent removal of all diesel generators in our economy? How have we even failed to implement the content of a regulatory guideline on…