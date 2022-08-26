To Stay Afloat, Companies Raise N826.64bn CP, Bonds on FMDQ in 7 Months – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Companies requiring immediate short-term/long-term capital to stay afloat raised a total of N826.64 billion Commercial Paper (CP) and corporate bonds on FMDQ Exchange in seven months of 2022.

According to the latest financial markets monthly report released by FMDQ Exchange, a total sum of N524.84 billion and N301.8billion were raised by companies through CP and corporate bonds in the period under review, respectively.

The most prominent company that have raised CP on FMDQ Exchange this year was MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

The telecommunication giant raised a historic N127 billion Series 1 & 2 CP under its registered N150 billion programme. The issuance consisted of two tenors – a 184-day series issuance priced at a 7.50 per cent yield and a 254-day Series 2 issuance priced at an 8.50 per cent yield.

The report for month of July disclosed that, a total value of corporate bonds listed on FMDQ Exchange was N116.00bn representing…