Wike Continues Search for Relevance, Meets Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi in London – THISDAYLIVE

·Rivers governor, allies hounded by limited options

·Ex-VP alleges APC manufacturing false impression of division in PDP

·Says ruling party jittery over impending fall in next year’s election

·Appeals to party members, supporters to avoid utterances that can sustain ruling party’s claims

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In furtherance of his search for relevance and attention, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, met separately in London with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

The meetings yesterday were parts of the consideration of the various options before Wike and allies, ahead of the 2023 general election.

There was, however, no official pronouncement on the reason for the meetings or their outcome. But recent events showed they might be related to the much-anticipated alignments and realignments…