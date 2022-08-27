BUHARI, UMANA, APC & ILLEGALITY IN NDDC – THISDAYLIVE

By Timi Ebibai

It is now on record that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been illegally administered for three years-running by interim managements in flagrant disregard of established Law. In November 2019, the Buhari administration appointed an Interim Management Committee (IMC) for the NDDC pleading the jejune excuse that the commission needed to be audited. In complete violation of both the statute setting up the commission – the NDDC Act and good sense, the administration persisted in this same self-serving and opportunistic track by reappointing another IMC and then a sole administrator for the NDDC.

These acts of Illegality have been roundly condemned as both illegal and corruption-laden by competent authorities and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region. In March 2022, the Federal High Court sitting in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State ruled that the abandonment of the NDDC Act in the appointment of its management and usurpation of the…